India witnessed a spike of 10,667 COVID-19 cases, with 380 deaths, thereby taking the total tally to 3,43,091, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Tuesday, June 16.

According to the ministry, at least 10,667 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours -- the fifth consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.

A total of 9,900 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said. For the eight consecutive days, the number of recoveries (180,012) remained higher than the active ones (153,178). The recovery rate of India has also crossed the 50 per cent mark.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark -- 1,10,744 cases, including 4,128 deaths. Maharashtra witnessed a spike of 2,786 cases in the last 24 hours with 178 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu with 46,504 cases and the national capital with 42,829 Covid-19 cases followed Maharashtra's lead. Delhi witnessed a growth of 1,647 cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1,400 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 24,055 cases and 1,505 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (13,615), Rajasthan (12,981), Madhya Pradesh (10,935) and West Bengal (11,494).

Global COVID-19 cases has topped the 8 million mark

Meanwhile, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped the 8 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 436,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,015,053, while the fatalities increased to 436,322, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,113,372 cases and 116,135 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE. In terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 888,271 infections.

This was followed by Russia (536,484), India (332,424), the UK (298,315), Spain (244,109), Italy (237,290), Peru (232,992), France (194,305), Iran (189,876), Germany (187,682), Turkey (179,831), Chile (179,436), Mexico (150,264), Pakistan (144,478), Saudi Arabia (132,048) and Canada (100,763), the CSSE figures showed.

With 43,959 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities in the world. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,821), Italy (34,371), France (29,439), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (17,580).