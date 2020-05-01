With 1993 new cases and 73 new fatalities in 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 35,043 on Friday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 25,007 are active, 8888 people have recovered, and 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease.

The total tally includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra the worst hit

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 10,498 with 459 deaths, however, 1,773 people also recovered from the deadly virus.

Gujarat was the next, which reported 4,395 cases so far followed by Delhi with 3,515 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,660), Rajasthan (2,584), Tamil Nadu (2,323) and Uttar Pradesh (2,203).

Maharashtra recorded 459 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among all the states. The western state is followed by Gujarat at 214 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 137 and Delhi at 59 deaths.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,403 cases while 31 have died, Bihar stood at 418 cases with two deaths, Haryana 313 and three deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 614 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka at 565 and 21 deaths and Kerala was docked at 497 cases and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.