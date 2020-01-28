In the last few days, WhatsApp groups have been buzzing with forwards about Coronavirus outbreak that started in China's Wuhan city. Some messages are creating an unnecessary panic by circulating some fake messages and videos on the platform. To avoid chaos, the Indian government has set up a 24x7 helpline to provide assistance on the Coronavirus disease.

There's no denying that Coronavirus is a deadly disease without a cure and spreading like wildfire. While China has been the most impacted region in the outbreak, neighbouring countries are taking necessary measures to prevent a disaster. In China, more than 100 people have lost their lives and over 4,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) alerted that human to human transmission can quickly spread the virus to other countries. India has been put on high alert, but facing a health epidemic is a challenging task given the country's urban congestion. In order to educate people on the disease, the Indian government has a way to be on the beck and call of concerned citizens.

India's 24x7 nCov helpline

The Indian health ministry has set up a 24x7 call centre to answer people's queries about novel Coronavirus (nCov). If you wish to seek any information about the respiratory virus, don't rely on WhatsApp forwards to educate you. Pick your phone and call the helpline to be educated right on the disease.

Novel Coronavirus helpline - 011-23978046

"If you seek any help, you may call to know details about District and State surveillance officers and in case any clinical query connects with Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Officer," the Union ministry of health tweeted on Tuesday.

The call centre will provide assistance in redirecting suspected cases to respective experts in the area. The ministry has also urged anyone who travelled to China since January 1, 2020, to report themselves via the call centre if they experience fever, cough, respiratory distress etc.

Coronavirus symptoms

Here are a few signs and symptoms of Coronavirus that no one should ignore until the outbreak is neutralised.

Coughing

Fever

Pneumonia

Shortness of breath

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Sore throat

It is not necessary that these symptoms link to Coronavirus directly, but it is better get a doctor's opinion and not ignore these.