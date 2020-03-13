At least seven suspects of Covid-19 have gone missing in Punjab's Moga district, the Punjab Police informed on Friday. The officials said that the missing persons were from the same family and couldn't be traced since Tuesday, the day of Holi. The development comes at a time when the state authorities are trying their best to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The police have begun tracing the seven family members, which include two minors, and have also issued a list of their names and other details.

The missing persons have been identified as Tarsem Lal (60) and his wife Santosh (57), their elder son Krishan Kumar Titu (33) and his wife Kaiffy Singla (31) and their twin children Falak (2) and Fazal (2). The seventh person who has been identified is Lal and Santosh's younger son Varun (23). They all lived in the Green City colony in Moga district's Nihal Singh Wala town.

On launching a preliminary probe into the matter, the police found out that the family's escape is majorly due to monetary issues as it had loans running into crores. The family owns three rice shellers in Punjab and also runs a pesticide store.

According to Harmanbir Singh Gill, Moga SSP, "The family had their own business of pesticides. They have some bank limits and other loans that are being probed. The names mentioned in the notes recovered are also being traced and it is being probed if the family was being harassed in any way. They also took their clothes and other valuables such as jewellery. CCTV cameras installed at their home are non-functional. Some banks and private lenders from whom they took money have approached us. The matter is being probed from all angles."

India's case count rises to 81

Rapidly spreading its tentacles across the country, Covid-19 has infected as many as 81 persons, so far. The central government is taking all the possible preventive measures to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

The fatal virus has also claimed its first victim in India. A 76-year-old Karnataka man, who died last week, tested positive for Covid-19.

Here is a state/UT wise list of COVID-19 confirmed cases:

Delhi - 6

Haryana - 14

Kerala - 19

Rajasthan - 3

Telangana - 1

Uttar Pradesh - 11

Union Territory of Ladakh - 3

Tamil Nadu - 1

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - 1

Punjab - 1

Karnataka - 6 (1 death)

Maharashtra - 14

Andhra Pradesh - 1