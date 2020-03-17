Coronavirus is sparing nothing and no one. As films get postponed and production stops around the country, Yash's KGF is facing the same fate. The last schedule of the film has been postponed, like many of its competitors.

The film industry has been hit hard by the impact of the Coronavirus and the effects will be serious. The industry has had to make some tough choices to contain the virus and major big-budget films and anticipated releases of the year have had to move dates and cancel shoots.

KGF 2 last schedule postponed following Coronavirus outbreak

KGF 2 is one of 2020's biggest releases and it being postponed is no joke. As the film industry slowly shuts down in the light of the Coronavirus, movies and production houses are coming to a standstill. The commercial and political uncertainty of the virus has made a harder impact on the film industry that runs on a week-to-week basis.

The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer is now going to have to postpone its last shoot schedule. Yash himself to the crew that fight scenes between him and Sanjay Dutt were yet to be shot. They were supposed to begin filming on March 17th but due to the outbreak, the shoot has now been postponed indefinitely.

Yash had insisted that he didn't mind the health risk and wanted to carry on shooting. However, the crew and makers asserted that it wouldn't be advisable to do so, and therefore the shoot was called off. The actor has now returned home to spend some well-deserved quality time with the family.

The mega action movie is meant to release on October 23rd but that date was decided due to certain production considerations. With two complex fight sequences yet to be shot and heavy post-production work due to high-quality VFX the date was pushed. After much discussion, the release date was pushed from October 2nd to 23rd.