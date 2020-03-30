Elizabeth Hurley finally posted to Instagram during her self-quarantine. The actress posted a snap of herself in what appeared to be a gorgeous negligee. The actress captioned the snap by writing: Day 11 of my family's lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some make up and found time to post.

The statement goes on to say that in these scary times she feels incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space. She wrote that alongwith her son, she had seven other people living with her including her 79 year old mother and her sister- also in her late 70's- and one of her best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems.

She added that keeping everyone as safe as possible (and fed) was a full time job. She wrote that they were full of the highest admiration for their wonderful NHS staff and that they were doing everything they could to not add to their burden.

She ended the statement with the hashtags #stayhome #staysafe #nhsheroes Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Hurley took the time to give her fans an update and post a sultry snap while she was at it.

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly revealed she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, explaining her sultry Instagrams.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, she said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. "But I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do." You can check out the post here: