Doctors from Jaipur have claimed to cured coronavirus since the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The doctors state that they have found a medical solution to COVID-19. The doctors stated that a combination of medicines namely Lopinavir, Ritonavir, Oseltamivir, along with Chloroquine, successfully treated a coronavirus case in Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

This combination has been approved by India's official health governing body ICMR. The combination is used outside India as well to treat HIV. These medicines have also been used to treat swine flu.

These medicines in combination are managing to treat coronavirus patients with one successful patient recovering from this combination effectively. But this is the first time that doctors have claimed to actually treat coronavirus with this combination.

Coronavirus treament plan

The patient, who has now tested negative for Covid-19, had come to India as a part of the 23-member Italian group. She, along with the group, had travelled to major tourist destinations in Rajasthan. Her husband was the first in the group to be diagnosed with coronavirus. The patient was first treated with a combination of drugs used for HIV treatment.

A combination of Lopinavir, Ritonavir is given for treating HIV, Oseltamivir is given for treating swine flu and Chloroquine is given for treating malaria.

SMS hospital principal and controller was quoted as saying that the patient had tested positive when she arrived at the hospital and she tested negative after she was administered with the above-stated treatment. The patient's husband is also undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the same hospital, his recovery is, however, slow because he was already suffering from lung disease but his condition is stable.

It should be noted that doctors and researchers around the world have been trying to find out a cure for treating COVID-19 but nothing substantial came out. Coronavirus was first reported from Wuhan in China and since then it has affected over 130 countries around the world. India has over 80 cases of coronavirus from different states.