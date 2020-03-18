Nations across the world have imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. India too had to impose stringent travel curbs to the country as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has infected many around the world. People who are suspected or infected have been told to quarantine but it seems that Indians fail to listen up.

Passengers deboarded of Garib Rath

Four passengers were deboarded from coach number G4 and G5 of 12216 Garib Rath on Wednesday at Palghar station. This happened when people travelling in these coaches raised an alarm about four passengers who had a stamp on their hands that said 'Home Quarantine'. When the TTEs noticed and also co-passengers raised an alarm seeing a stamp on their hands, which mandates passengers to a home quarantine of 14 days, the four passengers were deboarded.

According to reports, the passengers were on their way to Surat and had a travel history to Germany.

According to the Western Railway officials, the passengers were taken to a Government hospital in Palghar and had undergone checking at the airport. They were handed over to the district medical authorities immediately.

Twitter had many comments when this activity was posted. People over the social media urged all those who have been tested but are awaiting results to self-isolate. And those who have been asked to quarantine should do so without any further thoughts.

People also said that the 'Home Quarantine' stamp should be made compulsory for everyone who is suspected of having the COVID-19 infection. The Maharashtra Government's move of putting a stamp rather proved extremely instrumental in avoiding the virus from spreading.

India ramped up its precautionary measures seeing the number of coronavirus cases coming into India from abroad.

The Government had stated that incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, are advised to avoid non-essential travel and are informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on arrival. Indian nationals have also been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to foreign nations, the health ministry said.

The WHO has classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic and Indian Prime Minister has urged the citizens to take precautions rather than panicking. India has 147 positive cases of coronavirus and thousands are under quarantine. The only way to stop the virus from spreading is by avoiding social contact and maintaining hygiene.