The coronavirus quarantine seems to be getting to Cardi B as the singer lashed out at the government in an insane rant. Cardi B reportedly took to Instagram to criticize the US government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and for not paying for its costs.

The 27-year-old rapper wore a surgical mask and pink T-shirt as she accused President Donald Trump, of causing confusion over the coronavirus while also pointing out treatment inequalities due to socio-economic class differences.

Cardi B said: "If number 45 is getting on a podium saying, ''Hey, listen if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus'' which is coughing, fever and whatsoever etc, etc ''do not get tested because we don't have enough tests to test everybody'',' she said referencing Trump, who is the 45th president of the United States.

She went on to say that in contrast if a celebrity says that they have no symptoms, that they're feeling good, they feel healthy, but they went and got tested and are positive for the coronavirus. That causes confusion. She added.

She went on to say that such actions make people pause and think that even though they don't have symptoms, they may indeed have contracted the coronavirus.

She went on by saying that the general public, people that work regular jobs, people that get regular paychecks, the middle class, ...the poor, ....were not getting treated like the high, the ones up here, celebrities and everything, Cardi continued raising both her hands and long pastel nails for effect.

Cardi B raises a good point, the US government needs to cover the cost of testing and treating coronavirus patients and encourage people to get tested regardless of how they feel. You can check out the video here: