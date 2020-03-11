In order to review the status and the preparedness of the Government for managing COVID-19 cases in India, the Cabinet Secretary held a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases are reported in over 100 countries and it's an international emergency with many countries taking stern steps to stop the spread of coronavirus. An advisory is issued for all incoming international passengers retuning to India to self-monitor their health and follow the recommended "DOs and DON'Ts" listed out in previous advisories issued by the Government.

The advisory is not only for people traveling from other countries but also includes in its ambit travelers who might have stayed in some particular countries even for a very short while or a layover while traveling.

Travel advisory

The advisory also calls for passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers will enable them to work-from-home while they are under quarantine.

Adding to the already existing restrictions on visa, all regular visas, including e-Visas, granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before 11.03.2020 where these foreigners have not yet entered India, stands suspended.

Regular visas that were granted to all foreigners, who have travel history to the above-mentioned countries, on or after 1.2.2020 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended.

Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through the e-FRRO module for any kind of assistance they wish to seek. Indian citizens are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel to France, Spain, and Germany apart from already listed out coronavirus-hit countries.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of today is about 50 in India. Four positive cases were reported from Bengaluru, two positive cases from Pune, recently.

Following the positive cases, over 1400 contacts have been put under surveillance to date. Additionally, the first batch of 58 evacuees from Iran arrived today with 25 men, 31 women and 2 children on board. The IAF C-17 flight arrived at 9.27 am today. All the evacuees are monitored and clinically stable presently, according to a Government statement.