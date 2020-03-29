Bella Hadid sure isn't letting her time in self-quarantine go to waste. The model posted a video to Instagram in which she can be seen striking sultry poses while topless.

Bella shared the video which apparently happens to be from her Vogue Greece cover story. The video is in black and white and sure makes Bella Hadid look gorgeous.

She captioned the post: chillin in the house like a good girl... From my @voguegreece cover story with @chriscolls @tonnegood @ward_hair @therealofficialfrankb

She seems to be urging her fans to stay home and chill like she is, so that the coronavirus doesn't spread. Which we have to say is quite responsible of her.

Bella Hadid recently used a post to caution her fans and tell them to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote: Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love.

She went on to write that all people had to do was work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that. She wento on to urge them not to be selfish and meditate, hang out with their dog/cat/fish! She wrote that they were probably super excited to have their attention for 24 hours out of the day..!!

She suggested a bunch of activities that people could do while in quarantine like learning how to knit, tie die some socks, write a poem to your mom, even tiktok if that's what they were. She told tem to be a better person. And she concluded by telling her fans to wash their hands.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But if these pic is any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. Especially during a quarantine. And we have to say, that Bella's post is quite the attention grabbing advisory. You go girl. You can check out the post here: