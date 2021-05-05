Admit only moderate/severe COVID patients, Telangana govt to private hospitals Close
As India is battling the deadly second wave of coronavirus, an alleged Covid bed scandal has shocked residents in Bengaluru. Speculations regarding the Covid bed scam comes at a time when coronavirus positive cases in the city are rising drastically due to the presence of double and triple mutant variants. 

As news related to the alleged Covid bed scam went viral on the internet, netizens are urging the BBMP to make clarifications on the issue so that public panic can be reduced. However, a section of netizens strongly claimed that the allegations made by a BJP MP regarding 'fake booking' of beds are completely baseless. 

In the meantime, Congress leader Siddaramaiah has claimed that the BJP MP has unearthed the alleged bed scam for protecting the image of his political bosses. He also made it clear that the BJP MP has not uttered a single word regarding bed scam despite knowing about it 10 days ago. 

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has assured that strict actions will be taken against the people who are behind the bed scam. According to the latest updates, the police has arrested two people named Rohit and Netra in connection with this bed scam. Police officials revealed that the duo used to pre-book the beds, and have sold it for Rs 50,000. 

