As India is battling the deadly second wave of coronavirus, an alleged Covid bed scandal has shocked residents in Bengaluru. Speculations regarding the Covid bed scam comes at a time when coronavirus positive cases in the city are rising drastically due to the presence of double and triple mutant variants.

As news related to the alleged Covid bed scam went viral on the internet, netizens are urging the BBMP to make clarifications on the issue so that public panic can be reduced. However, a section of netizens strongly claimed that the allegations made by a BJP MP regarding 'fake booking' of beds are completely baseless.

Dear MP @Tejasvi_Surya , a tweet from @BBMPCOMM Gaurav Gupta showed 2000+ beds available , you are saying after your expose its 1500+ beds. Whom are we to beleive ?

Can't your govt put a simple, transparent system in place? https://t.co/vogvQRRHvt pic.twitter.com/yQ5QeJT3rC — vinaysreenivasa ವಿನಯ (@vinaysreeni) May 4, 2021

In the meantime, Congress leader Siddaramaiah has claimed that the BJP MP has unearthed the alleged bed scam for protecting the image of his political bosses. He also made it clear that the BJP MP has not uttered a single word regarding bed scam despite knowing about it 10 days ago.

.@Tejasvi_Surya claimed that he was aware of the #CashForBedScam ten days before only. Why was he silent for 10 days?



Was he negotiating a deal with BBMP officers? Or Was he preparing a script to protect @BJP4Karnataka leaders?



Only @Tejasvi_Surya can tell!!#BedScam — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2021

Where is the zero? This was the BBMP Commissioner's tweet showing bed availability on May 4 at 11 am. https://t.co/1gZRsKKUd0 https://t.co/WopnuKArXh — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) May 4, 2021

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has assured that strict actions will be taken against the people who are behind the bed scam. According to the latest updates, the police has arrested two people named Rohit and Netra in connection with this bed scam. Police officials revealed that the duo used to pre-book the beds, and have sold it for Rs 50,000.