Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech on the coronavirus pandemic in India, stressing on the seriousness of the disease's widespread in the country while urging people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travels. The number of cases of coronavirus is on a consistent rise in India, and now two more cases have been added to the toll.

Two employees from Boeing have been tested positive for coronavirus. Boeing's Bengaluru campus is located in Tridlib block of Bagmane Tech Park, which has been evacuated and shut until further notice. International Business Times, India was able to verify the authenticity of the new coronavirus cases through an internal email that was sent out to the management asking the employees to "not to come to Tower Z office (Block A) until further notice"

"This is to keep you posted that two employees in Block B, Tridlib Building, Bagmane Tech Park are tested positive for Covid-19. So request all the managers to instruct your team not to come to Tower Z office (Block A) until further notice," the internal memo said.

Coronavirus in India

Coronavirus cases are increasing at a faster rate in India, with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 197, including four deaths. In Karnataka, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 14.

Owing to the seriousness of the pandemic, Karnataka Health Department has set up multiple helplines. People can call 080-46848600 or 104 for coronavirus related queries. Also, 1075 is the national helpline number for coronavirus in India.