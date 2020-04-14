The Telangana government on Tuesday, April 14 credited Rs 1,500 each in over 74 lakh bank accounts towards the financial assistance to poor families during coronavirus induced lockdown. State cabinet minister KT Rama Rao said the government transferred Rs 1,112 crores to banks for this programme.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had last month announced that Rs 1,500 and 12 kg rice will be given to every ration cardholder. He had said that the government will spend Rs 2,500 crore on the programme.

Rama Rao said more than 87 per cent of free rice distribution was already completed for over 76 lakh cardholders. He tweeted that more than three lakh tonnes of rice was distributed successfully.

Total of ₹1,112 cr has been transferred by Govt

KT Rama Rao wrote, "Around 74 plus lakh bank accounts in Telangana will be credited tomorrow with the ₹1500 as promised by Hon'ble CM KCR Garu to support during these testing times. Total of ₹1,112 Crores has been transferred by Govt to the banks."



Rama Rao complimented Civil Supplies Minister and Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Satyanarayana Reddy for distribution of rice. Telangana has 1.03 crore families and out of the 76.67 lakh have white ration cards or food security cards, which is considered a proof that they are living below the poverty line.

Hyderabad recorded 216 Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was held on Tuesday by KTR and Health Minister Eatala Rajender with the Chief Secretary and police commissioners to strategise an action plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Hyderabad has recorded 216 cases, prompting authorities to declare 126 areas with positive cases in the city as 'containment zones.'

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that each GHMC circle should be treated as an individual unit, and each unit should have a special medical officer, municipal officer, the police officer and a revenue officer who shall ensure that the disease is contained.