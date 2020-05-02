A 69-year-old man from Davanagere succumbed to Covid-19, recording Karnataka's 23rd such death, an official said on Friday, May 1. "Positive case 556, 69-year-old male from Davangerea died on Friday at a designated hospital. He suffered a cardiac arrest," said a health official.

Davangere is 265 km northwest of Bengaluru in this southern state. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), including past history of diabetes and Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD). He was on ventilator support when he died on Friday.

23rd Covid-19 death in Karnataka

This is Karnataka's 23rd Covid-19 death and Davangere's first. Twenty-four new Covid positive cases surfaced in Karnataka, raising the state's tally to 589, an official said on Friday. "As of 5 p.m. Friday, cumulatively 589 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, this includes 22 deaths and 251 discharges," said a health official.

Twenty-two Covid patients have been discharged, taking the total to 251. Out of 315 active cases, 306 are isolated at designated hospitals and are stable, except nine in ICU.

Among the new cases, 15 are men and nine women, including two boys below 13 and another 1-year-old boy. Of the 24 new cases, 19 are contacts of earlier cases while one man is also suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and another with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

Mandya contributed eight cases, followed by Davanagere with six, Belagavi three, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi two each, Vijayapura, Chikkaballapura and Dharwad, one each.