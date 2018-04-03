What's common between Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif? Well, we know you would immediately say Salman Khan (as he launched both the actresses in Bollywood) but there's something else that connects both the talented actresses — their bridal photo shoot.

Sonakshi Sinha recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle, of a magazine cover shoot. The Dabbang actress' who was sporting a bridal look in the picture looked stunning and gorgeous.

However, as more and more pictures started circulating on social media from the same photo shoot, we couldn't help but notice the similarities between Sonakshi's shoot and Katrina Kaif's shot for Harper's Bazaar Bride in 2016 and in 2017.

Don't believe us? Here's proof:

Sonakshi's main cover photo reminded us of Katrina's picture where the latter was wearing a beautiful pale pink wedding gown and finished the look with a Marco Bicego nose-ring. These pictures of Ms. Kaif came out in October 2017.

Another one that caught our attention and again had quite some similarities was the where Ms. Sinha is standing with her cape flowing against a clear turquoise blue background. This picture looked similar to Katrina Kaif's picture from a 2016 shoot. Kaif was styled by Manish Malhotra in a gorgeous bridal ensemble and looked like a goddess at the serene Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas.

Now, do you see the resemblance? While we are not complaining but both the ladies nailed the looks with great poise.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha is busy with Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour and her next Happy Bhaag Jaayegi's sequel. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is busy with Anand L Rai's film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. She is also shooting for YRF's Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Sheikh.