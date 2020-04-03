The world is fighting against coronavirus which has gripped us all, mentally and emotionally. All of us irrespective of our caste, creed, religion, income or professional, everyone is under self-isolation to curb the spread of coronavirus. With each one battling out in these rough times, we are on an individual level too facing turmoil and loss.
Yesterday we reported about Sudhir Mishra's father's sad demise. Today the news surfaced that Sana Saeed of (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame) lost her father on March 22, 2020. Sadly the actor couldn't be beside her family during difficult times.
As per reports, the actor was stuck in Los Angeles when her father breathed his last and it was the day when India observed Janata Curfew.
Sana shared the news of her father Abdul Ahad Saeed's with a philosophical note that expressed her heartfelt condolence as she couldn't see her father for one last time. "It takes a very strong individual to sit with themselves, calm their storms, and heal all of their issues without trying to bring someone else into that chaos. Your journey into self-love is just that and yes, you are doing it, read her post.
Speaking to a portal Sana shares the reason for her dad's sudden death.
A bereaved Sana said
My dad was a diabetes patient, and this led to multiple organ failure. It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he's definitely in a better place now.
Why didn't Sana see her dad for the last time
My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn't there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony.
Sana is recovering from the shock and hopes to get back to India soon. Meanwhile, her Instagram is filled with positive and motivational posts.
How are you making the most of this time? ♥️ I am praying a lot more than I usually do, meditating, Yoga, Working out at home, Reading books, Spending most of my time kissing my beautiful cats, I’ve also signed up for an online course trying to learn some new skills ♥️ I encourage you to dive into some personal development activities ♥️ I am pretty far away from home and can’t fly back to India for sometime, so I really envy you’ll who get to make the most of this time with Family. ( I miss mine tons ?) I’d love to know what you guys are doing, and I would love to assure you that if we do whatever we can to help things get better, God will do what he can ♥️ I love you and I send so much love out to you everyday. Have a Beautiful Day♥️ #toughtimesdontlasttoughpeopledo #bestillandknowheisgod ♥️?✨
Hope Sana and her family get the strength to overcome the loss.