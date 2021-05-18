In a shocking turn of events, Ballia Police personnel were seen burning bodies of the dead near the banks of Ganga in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh. The video of police insensitivity has gone viral on social media. As per local media reports, the policemen removed the dead bodies flowing into the Ganges and sprayed petrol on them. Moreover, tyres were also placed on the pyre as well as wood.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, Superintendent of Police Ballia, suspended the five constables and handed over the investigation of the entire episode to Additional Superintendent of Police, Ballia.

It is to be noted that on Sunday morning on the banks of Ganga-Tamsa confluence in front of Maldepur, Ballia, fishermen saw a flock of dogs scratching the carcass. The fishermen informed the Police and soon after the administration ordered a proper cremation of these bodies. However, a video viral on social media showed that the petrol and tyres are being used while cremating the body causing a huge uproar.

Dead bodies keep floating in Ganga

Apart from Ghazipur, Ballia, and Varanasi districts, corpses were floating in the Ganges River from many districts. Although the state government has ordered the local administration to cremate bodies from Ganga the reports of bodies being dumped in Ganga have continued to come. The matter resulted in a tussle between the UP and Bihar governments. The water resource minister of UP had already shown his 'inability to stop the bodies being dumped into the Ganga.

Recently, as per a report by Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar, over 2000 bodies were found on the bank of river Ganges in Uttar Pradesh over a stretch of 1140 kilometers. The ground report from Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Aligarh, Kasganj, Sambhal, Amroha, Badanyu, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Raebareli, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh revealed the horrifying situation of how badly the COVID has hit rural India.