After numerous incidents of Bengaluru police officers going through people's phones in the pretext of cracking down on drugs in the city, city police commissioner Kamal Pant, IPS, has put an end to the nuisance. Assuring strict action against cops who take over people's phones to go through their WhatsApp chats and gallery, Pant, IPS, has asked distressed citizens to DM him.

Bengaluru City Police doesn't approve of taking over the mobile phone of anyone under any pretext. We strongly disapprove of any such act," Pant, IPS, tweeted, while sharing an explosive article by News Laundry about multiple instances of police harassment leading to checking of messages for words like "weed" and "drugs".

What should you do?

People who are harassed by Bengaluru police cops to give up their mobile phones for unwarranted inspection can now complain to the police commissioner directly. As per the tweet shared by Pant, IPS, a complaint needs to have the following details:

Location/time of the incident Hoysala No (3 digits - written on the sides) Vehicle No

"Strict action shall be taken against such officers," Pant assured.