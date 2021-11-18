In a shocking incident in Bihar on Wednesday, two police officers reportedly assaulted a judge in Bihar and even pointed a gun at him. The officers barged into the courtroom during a hearing and beat up the Additional District and Sessions Court Judge (ADJ) in Jhanjharpur of Madhubani, reports have revealed.

The officers, identified as Station House Officer (SHO) Gopal Prasad and Sub-inspector Abhimanyu Kumar, were supposed to appear before the court in connection to a case when they attacked the judge. Many lawyers and court staff rushed to the rescue, but they too got injured in the process. The judge is safe but traumatized by the sudden attack.

It is not entirely clear as to why the officers attacked the judge. But reports have pointed out that judge Avinash Kumar has made the headlines in the past with his judgements. The judge had allegedly commented on the SP on many occasions in his judgement.

Bar Assn condemns attack; demand action

The Bar association of Jhanjharpur strongly condemned the attack on the ADJ, calling it an attack on the judiciary. The association has reportedly demanded that the SP be named along with the two accused and a speedy trial be conducted in this case. The association has threatened an indefinite strike until the accused are brought to justice.