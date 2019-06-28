Eight-times Copa America champions Brazil will probably face Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America at Belo Horizonte on July 2. The neighbouring countries who have been playing football against each other since 1914 may face each other in the oldest continental tournament much to the joy of the football world provided that Argentina beat Venezuela in the quarter-final scheduled on June 28 at the iconic Maracana stadium.

Rated as the greatest football rivalry in international football, the South American giants will probably face each other in the Copa America after 12 years. The last time they met in 2007 in the final of Copa America, Brazil won the match 3-0 beating the Argentines convincingly in Venezuela. After that in 2008, bot the teams met in Beijing Olympics where Argentina seeking redemption thumped Brazil 3-0 in the semi-final and went on to win the gold medal.

This time around Brazil definitely have the upper hand as the Argentine team is in a shambolic condition. Lionel Messi led Argentine squad will first need to beat Venezuela which looking at the current scenario is an uphill task for the La Albiceleste. Riding on goals from Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez, Argentina defeated Qatar in their must-win match of the group stage to keep their hopes of winning the Copa America after 26 years afloat. Messi needs to show what he can do on the field and has to inspire the squad which is mostly filled with youngsters.

On the other hand, Brazil had a tough match against Paraguay in the quarter-final. They are held to a goalless draw at Porto Alegre by the Paraguayans despite the latter playing with 10 men for almost the last 30 minutes. The hosts won the match on penalties and are through to the semi-finals after two editions of the tournament.

Football fans all over the world will be hoping that Argentina goes through so that they can relish the rivalry in a major tournament after a long time.