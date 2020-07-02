First, he was suspended, then arrested and finally terminated from service. The police official from Deoria district, who was caught on camera masturbating in front of a woman complainant inside the police station, has been sacked from the service with immediate effect, the government said in a statement, late on Wednesday night.

The statement read, "The accused cop Bhisham Pal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhatni Police Station in Deoria district, has been arrested from a village in the neighbouring Basti district. He had gone missing after a complaint was filed against him Tuesday."

Police official was suspended immediately and found missing

A FIR was registered against the police inspector at the same police station on charges of voyeurism, outraging the modesty of a woman, and public servant disobeying law, the SP Deoria, Shripati Mishra said.

A video of the Singh masturbating in front of a woman complainant at the police station had gone viral on various social media platforms. The incident took place on June 22 when a mother-daughter duo approached him with a complaint related to a land dispute.

The women told local media Singh allegedly made lewd gestures at them a couple of times as they approached him for the land issue. On June 22, they decided to film his act and then shared it in the neighbourhood, eventually leading to a demand for action by locals.

A native of Etah, the SHO was nabbed in neighbouring Basti district where he had been hiding after the video went viral. Meanwhile, family members of SHO Bisham Pal Singh a father of four, said they were 'shocked' at what had happened and wanted to 'apologize' to the woman complainant.