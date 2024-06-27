Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday dismissed constable Sham Lal from services for his involvement in criminal activities. The sacked constable was already arrested by the Punjab Police in the broad daylight murder of Jammu's underworld don Rajesh Dogra alias Mohan Cheer.

According to police, a police constable has been dismissed from services for his involvement in a series of criminal cases including a murder case.

As per reports, Constable Sham Lal No. 698/Ktr, PID No. EXJ-118739 joined District Kishtwar on 09-11-2023 while he was placed under suspension for his prolonged absence and indulgence in criminal cases.

The said Constable was granted three days permission from DPL Kishtwar on 12-11-2023 and was due to report back on 15-11-2023 but he failed to do so and subsequently was marked absent.

During his absence, the said constable was found involved in a murder case of one Rajesh Dogra alias Mohan Cheer registered vide FIR No. 19/2024 dated 04.03.2024 U/S 302/102-B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act of Police Station Phase-II, Mohali (Punjab) and subsequently was arrested by Punjab Police on 07-03-2024 and lodged in New District Jail Nabha Punjab.

According to a police spokesman, consequently, a departmental inquiry was also initiated against him which was entrusted to Dy. SP DAR, DPL Kishtwar, and it also surfaced that the said constable has remained involved in criminal cases viz FIR No. 148/2023 U/S 307/323/452/34 IPC, 4/25 Arms Act of P/S Kathua and FIR No. 142/2023 U/S 382/323/147 IPC of P/S Kathua, where departmental inquiry of similar nature was initiated against him.

As per the recommendations of inquiry officers appointed by the District Police Kathua as well as Kishtwar, the said constable is habitual of absenteeism and has a criminal mindset and is liable to be dismissed from services and subsequently SSP Kishtwar after following proper procedural formalities "Dismissed" Ct. Sham Lal No. 698/Ktr from his services w.e.f the date of his absence from DPL Kishtwar i.e 15-11-2023.

On March 9 this year, constable Sham Lal was arrested along with four other shooters by the Punjab Police in connection with the murder of Jammu's notorious gangster Rajesh Dogra alias Mohan Cheer outside CP67 mall in Sector 67 on March 4 in Mohali, Punjab.

According to Punjab Police, the murder was a result of a long-standing gang war between the Bakra gang and Dogra's Billu gang.

Sham Lal was heading the Bakra Gang. Among the five arrested shooters, two were former police constables with a tainted past. Sham Lal was the kingpin of the Bakra gang while his other companion namely Anil Singh, alias Billa, from Samba, was also dismissed from the police force.

The other three shooters were Harpreet Singh, alias Preet, from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (UP); Satveer Singh from Pilibhit, UP; and Sandeep Singh, alias Soni, from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.