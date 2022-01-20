What is Drama Queen Studios? Furthermore, why did you name it "Drama Queen Studios?"

Drama Queen Studios is a bridal hair and makeup company. We always heard young girls saying, do not be a drama queen, and I wanted something catchy, and it was perfect. Also, being called a queen just sounded so fun!

Who is the founder of Drama Queen Studios, and when and where did Drama Queen Studios establish.

I am the founder of DQS. My company was established in Surrey, BC. A successful makeup artist listens to clients' likes & dislikes when it comes to various products and concerns.

Does the Drama Queen Studio have any team, and what services do they offer?

DQS has a team of 10 artists, all fully trained by myself, making us the most prominent hair and makeup team in Surrey. When we are not working, we practice, practice, and practice. It is what has made them detail-oriented.

Which celebrities have you worked with?

Some of the most famous faces I have done in my career are Diljit Dosanjh, Malika Arora, Jaspinder Narula, Neeru Bajwa, Arminder Gill, Kanika Kapoor, Sunanda Sharma, Nimrat Khaira, Slam Tour, Sonu Sood, Satinder Sartaj, Sonia Deol, Manish Malhorta, various bridal fashion shows, local brands.

Which brands of makeup do you like to use?

Some of my favorite brands to use are Giorgio Armani, It Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Nars. Of course, I also love brands like MAC, Chanel, Huda Beauty, Natasha Denona, Makeup by Mario, and Makeup Forever; I use these brands regularly.

Instagram - https://instagram.com/kiranpurewal?utm_medium=copy_link