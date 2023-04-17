Close https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/780994/bharat-jodo-yatra-enter-jk-today-lakhanpur.jpg IBTimes IN https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/780994/bharat-jodo-yatra-enter-jk-today-lakhanpur.jpg IBTimes IN

After announcing to join the ruling BJP, the controversial and suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Basant Rath on Monday announced to contest the Lok Sabha election against former Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

Reacting to a query online regarding the status of his application seeking premature retirement to join politics, Basant Rath replied, "I am joining BJP and contesting against Dr Farooq Abdullah Sa'ab in 2024 Lok Sabha elections".

About the status of his application for premature retirement, he replied that things would be cleared in November when he would formally quit the IPS.

When a netizen Javeed Ramzan assured to give a vote to him, the controversial IPS officer promised, "I'll work hard for you and your family. And for those who'll vote for Doctor Farooq Abdullah Sa'ab. And I won't make illegal wealth for myself and my family".

Veteran politician Dr. Farooq Abdullah is a Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.

Announced to join BJP after taking retirement

In January this year, Basant Rath announced joining the ruling BJP to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"I'll join BJP before the next Parliamentary elections. I'll stay and work in J and K and Ladakh. No question of going back to Odisha", Basant Rath had tweeted from his Twitter in January after seeking premature retirement.

Rath has already applied for premature retirement.

In June 2021, Basant Rath, while announcing to resign from service, hinted to join politics to contest elections in Kashmir. Basant Rath announced his resignation from service on his Twitter handle. He also posted the resignation letter that he has written to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter addressed to J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and marked to Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and the then Commandant General Home Guard H K Lohia, Rath said "I wish to resign from the Indian Police Service in order to be able to participate in electoral politics. Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly".

Rath wrote "If I ever join a political party, it will be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it will be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it will be before March 6, 2024.", he had tweeted.

Suspended in July 2020 for "gross misconduct".

Known for stoking controversies, Basant Rath was suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020 after he filed a police complaint against the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

Rath was placed under suspension with immediate effect for "repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour".

It was clearly mentioned in his suspension order that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Basant Rath shall be Jammu, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Basant Rath shall not leave the said headquarters without obtaining permission from DGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In June 2020 Basant Kumar Rath filed a written complaint against J&K DGP Dilbag Singh at Jammu's Gandhi Nagar Police Station. In his complaint, the 2000 batch IPS officer asked the police to take cognizance of "threats to his life and liberty" which he alleged were given to him by the top cop.

Rath lodged complaint against Home Secy, DGP J&K

In February this year, Basant Rath lodged a complaint against senior officers including the Union Home Secretary and Director General of Police for, what he alleged, was "hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him".

Basant Rath shared the complaint on his personal Twitter handle. Rath has lodged a complaint at Police Station Gandhi Nagar of Jammu district of J&K. In his application, the suspended IPS officer Basant Rath mentioned that one 9MM pistol along with one magazine and 35 rounds was issued to him for self-defense.

He, however, alleged that above mentioned officers have entered into a criminal conspiracy to snatch the self-defense weapon from him to expose him to the threat and danger of the inimical elements.

Basant Rath further said that he was telephonically asked to surrender his pistol along with Magazine and rounds without any lawful justification and reason that too in violation of the settled legal position thereby putting his life, limb, and liberty in extreme danger at the hands of the inimical elements, particularly land mafia in Jammu and the terrorists.