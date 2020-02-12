Controversial film 'The Hunt', which was supposed to be released in September last year, is finally set to hit theatres March 13, according to a report. Produced by Jason Blum and Watchmen writer Damon Lindelof, the movie not only has a new release date but also a new poster and trailer with a tagline, The most talked about movie of the year is one nobody's seen yet.", as per The Hollywood Reporter

The film is about a group of globalist elites who pay large amounts of money to hunt people for sport. Their game gets turned on its head when the hunted become the hunters.

The Hunt was embroiled in controversy after the initial trailer came out and the September release was called off by Universal following a series of mass shootings in California, Texas, and Ohio.

Movie receives harsh criticism

The movie also received harsh criticism from President Donald Trump via Twitter: "Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves 'Elite,' but they are not Elite... The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos."

Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Lindelof in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter said, "For us, there was just a fundamental frustration that nobody was talking about the movie. They were all talking about what their perception of the movie was — a perception that was largely formed based on all the events in the aftermath of the horrific weekend before.

[But] we really don't want to be pointing fingers, and more importantly, we don't want to be wagging fingers at anyone for overreacting or reacting incorrectly. We just felt like the movie was being misunderstood."

He further added "we think that people who see it are going to enjoy it and this may be a way to shine a light on a very serious problem in the country, which is that we're divided. And we think the movie may actually, ironically, bring people together."

Following satirical examination of superheroes on HBO's Watchmen, people will be more excited to see what Lindelof has to offer audience with The Hunt.