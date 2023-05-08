Content creator and celebrity stylist Milli Mehndiratta wins hearts, creating positive rage in the digital world. She co-runs a renowned luxury fashion, beauty, fitness, and wedding magazine, "FABLOOK," with her husband. So much has already been spoken about how a few individuals and professionals worked their way to the top, all on their own, creating their own sweet journey to success in their respective industries worldwide. What has astounded people, even more is the influx and the consistent rise of female professionals, business leaders and owners, and other experts who chose to walk unconventional paths and lead toward the forefront of their chosen sectors. These women have today become the light of hope and positivity for so many out there, especially young girls vying to make their mark in their careers. Serving as one such ray of hope to aspiring female talents is Milli Mehndiratta.

She stands tall and unique as a creative professional, who believed in her visions, made every possible effort, and walked her way to the top in the digital and media world. This propelled her to become a content creator and celebrity stylist. She has a growing presence in social media and the whole of the digital space, and she attributes the same to her passion for all things creative and artistic. She has been sharing her unique content with the world for over five years, in niches like fashion, fitness, and beauty.

Her content got her a loyal fan and follower base on Instagram. So far, she has worked with several top brands and celebrities, which on one hand, has helped these brands reach a more prominent position in their industry and, on the other hand, has helped her reach more people through her content. The New Delhi-based talent who has done a Master's in Journalism additionally is also a business owner with her She serves as the co-founder of a luxury fashion, beauty, fitness, and wedding magazine, "FABLOOK," which she started in 2018 with her husband, Ankit Chadha. The monthly magazine is circulated among thousands of reputed hotels, luxurious spas, and salons across Delhi, NCR.

