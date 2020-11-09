After NCB found 10 grams of cannabis from the Juhu residence of producer Firoz Nadiadwala's. His wife Shabana was arrested by the NCB. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has now come in support of the producer and claimed that he is innocent.

Speaking to Spotboye, Shatrughan said: "I know the law will take its course. And I've full faith in our legal system. And I completely believe in making our country drugs-free. But to say that Firoz had drugs in his house and to arrest his sweet good-natured wife for possession of drugs is simply preposterous. Yeh to kal koi bhi kisi ke bare kuch bhi bol sakta hai (anyone can say anything about anyone). I cannot believe this to be true about Firoz."

Firoz is a teetotaller, and a god-fearing religious, kind, generous human being

He further spoke of his long association with Firoz and how he found it hard to believe that drugs were found in his house. He continued, "I've worked in his films. More than professional, we share a personal relationship for many years.

Firoz comes home regularly with his wife and we also visit him. Whenever he comes home, he drinks only tea. Yes, Firoz is a teetotaller, and a god-fearing religious, kind, generous human being. Consuming drugs is simply not in his DNA. And to arrest his wife for drug possession...I can't think of anything more outrageous." He added that Firoz took no intoxicants.

Shatrughan also said that he felt Firoz was being framed, adding that he had many enemies in the film industry. He added that Firoz should get justice.