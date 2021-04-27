A head constable on panchayat poll duty in Uttar Pradesh died gasping for oxygen while the voting was going at a booth. It is not yet known if he had tested positive for Covid.

Kamla Singh Yadav, 50, was deployed in the Hussainabad area under Bansdih police station to maintain law and order during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said, "He complained of breathing difficulties while on duty on Monday and was taken to the district hospital from where doctors referred him to another hospital for advanced treatment."

The victim was then admitted at a medical centre in Buxar district in the neighbouring state of Bihar, where he died during treatment, the ASP added.

Shortage of Remdesivir

At present, around 5,500 patients are being given this injection on a daily basis in UP. The distribution of this injection is being made through Director General, Medical Education and Training, and Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.

Remdesivir will be only given to patients who are admitted at the hospital and on the basis of the doctor's prescription. The state Medical Colleges will also make arrangements to ensure the availability of the Remdesivir to the patients. Remdesivir vials will be provided every day to hospitals having L-2 COVID beds.

The state government has given strict instructions to make sure that Covid patients get all the medicines on an immediate basis. Each district of Uttar Pradesh will be given 1,800 vials of Remdesivir for an emergency situation. These vials will be given to patients at the fixed rates so that the life of a person can be saved.