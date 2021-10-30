Scott C Waring is a very popular name among conspiracy theorists, as he, over the course of years has made several bizarre things regarding the existence of aliens. And now, Waring claims to have discovered a statue on Mars, and he claims that it is an indication of ancient alien life on the Red Planet.

Are Egyptian rulers aliens?

The rock Waring discovered on Mars shares eerie similarities to the Egyptian goddess Bastet, daughter of Re the Sun God. After discovering the statue, Waring claimed that the finding indicates the ancient history of Egyptian rulers. According to Waring, Egyptian rulers might have once inhabited the Red Planet, and later, they reached the earth as Mars became inhabitable.

"She has a head of a cat and the body of a woman. In all the Egyptian statues she is always holding something...which is the same as this statue on Mars. I think I have found the missing like to were ancient Egyptian rulers came from. They came from Mars...they were ancient aliens with technology to move from planet to planet. They left Mars before it was destroyed and went to the closest habitable planet...Earth. This is the true history that world governments are trying to hide from the public," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

How pareidolia is misleading Scott C Waring?

This is not the first time that Waring is making unbelievable claims about alien life. A few months back, before the United States presidential elections, Waring discovered a thigh bone-like structure on Mars. Calling it a concrete sign of alien life, the conspiracy theorist who claims himself as a US Air Force veteran urged Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. Waring also said that he will unveil all secrets of alien life if he gets a chance to work as NASA's head.

Even though followers of Waring are pretty much impressed with his findings, skeptics claim that Waring's discoveries are classic cases of pareidolia. Pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to see familiar objects or patterns in otherwise random or unrelated objects or patterns.