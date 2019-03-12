Conor McGregor, who is undoubtedly UFC's biggest star, has been arrested in Florida for stealing the phone of someone who was trying to click his photo. According to a report filed by Miami Beach police, McGregor was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

The 30-year-old was on his way out from Fontainebleau Miami beach shortly after 5 am when a 22-year-old man attempted to take his picture, following which he snatched the phone and marched out of the area. Police later located him at a house in the Miami beach area.

According to the police, McGregor "walked away" with the phone, which was at valued at $1,000 by the victim. Miami Herald said that the entire incident was captured on a surveillance video.

Being held on $12,500 bail

He is being held on $12,500 bail. Samuel Robin, his lawyer, said: "His client was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

So far, UFC officials have not responded to the developments and the promotion has not issued any formal statements on McGregor's arrest.

The Irishman who is also a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is perhaps the biggest name in mixed martial arts. After a break of around 1 year, he returned to the ring last year and took on Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut. He was defeated by Mayweather in the bout, but the event in itself generated tens of millions of dollars.

This is not the first time, he has been on the wrong side of the law. Last October, he was suspended from UFC for six months and was also slapped with a fine of $50,000 for a brawl after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He did plead guilty to the same and was made to undertake community service for five days.