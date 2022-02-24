Bhumi Pednekar is the latest celebrity whose name has popped up in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. It has been alleged that the conman approached the actress and even wanted to send her luxurious gifts through extorted money. Bhumi has reportedly told ED that she never agreed to receive any kind of gifts from him.

How conman approached Bhumi

Prior to Bhumi, the names of actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor had also cropped up in the matter. As per a report in India Today, Sukesh's associate approached Bhumi in Jan last year pretending to be the VP of a news organization. Irani got in touch with Pednekar and introduced his boss "Shekhaar" who wanted to gift her car because he loved his acting. Later, Sukesh himself called her and said that he wanted to gift her a luxurious car as he liked gifting friends.

However, Bhumi realised that something about the whole conversation was off and refused to accept anything from him or his associate. "Pinky Irani was a close confidant and advisor of Chandrasekhar. Not only did she create a facade of being a businessman for Chandrasekhar, she also allowed him to project himself as a man of means and a free man by ensuring that he could deliver what he wanted," the ED is reported to have claimed.

Sara approached too

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's name has also popped up in the matter now. Sara has reportedly revealed to the ED that a man named Mr. Suraj Reddy had whatsapped her in 2021 and offered to gift her an expensive car. Khan has revealed that she refused to receive any such gifts however, was being constantly pestered.