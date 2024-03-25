As her "objectionable" post on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut backlashed, outspoken spokesperson of the Congress Supriya Shrinate waisted no time in deleting the controversial post and sought to downplay the controversy by claiming that "someone posted these disgusting posts on her meta accounts".

"Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that to a woman. However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief and is being reported", Supriya clarified in her post on X. amid uproar on social media over slanderous post.

Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down.



Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman.



However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024

Supriya Shrinate's now-deleted Instagram post featured a provocative image of Kangana with the caption, "Kya Bhav Chal Raha Hai Mandi Me Koi Batayega?" (Will someone tell me what the rate in Mandi is?). The official Instagram account of Supriya Shrinate, along with several other Congress indulged in reposting that post, to discredit Kangana following her entry into politics through her Mandi candidacy.

"If" anyone else did the post, then the person must have been given access by you.



What action did you take? Nothing



The parody account has also deleted the post and is being run by your filthy Troll Team.



So don't act so innocent. People know how low you can stop. pic.twitter.com/xClWLarh2u — Ankur Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@iAnkurSingh) March 25, 2024

Every woman deserves her dignity, Kangana hits back at Supriya

Expressing her anger over derogatory remarks of Congress leaders, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut minced no words in attacking Surpriya.

If a young man gets ticket his ideology is attacked if a young woman gets ticket her sexuality is attacked.

Strange !!

Also congress people are sexualising a small town’s name.

Mandi is being used in sexual context every where, just because it has a young woman candidate, shame… pic.twitter.com/BIn2XfWXjz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024

"If a young man gets a ticket his ideology is attacked if a young woman gets a ticket her sexuality is attacked. Strange !! Also congress people are sexualizing a small town's name. Mandi is being used in sexual contexts everywhere, just because it has a young woman candidate, shame on Congress people for displaying sexist tendencies", she posted.

Dear Supriya ji

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024

While replying to the post of Supriya, Kangana said, "We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts, and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur. Every woman deserves her dignity".

BJP shares screenshot to attack Congress

BJP leaders shared the screenshot and lashed out at the Congress leader for her highly objectionable post against a female.

Delhi BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Shehzad Poonawala have asked questions to Priyanka Gandhi and Congress regarding this post. However, Kangana Ranaut has not yet given any answer on this.

This is beyond disgusting



The comments by @SupriyaShrinate on @KanganaTeam are despicable ! Should be immediately sacked..



Will @priyankagandhi speak up? Will Kharge ji sack her!



Where is the “Hathras” lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a… pic.twitter.com/2nre5LGQ6d — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) March 25, 2024

Bagga said that the anti-women face of Congress has once again come to the fore. Rahul Gandhi's close aide Supriya Shrinate is showing the Nehruvian face of Congress.

Whereas Shehzad Poonawala said that this is beyond hatred. Supriya Shrinate's comment on Kangana is disgusting. She should be dismissed immediately. Will Priyanka Gandhi speak? Will Kharge Ji sack him? Where is the lobby of Hathras now? First, they blanked out the message, then Lal Singh got a ticket from Congress and now it is being justified.

Post Deleted, Here is the Screen Recording pic.twitter.com/BLLA80IAO2 — Sunny Raj ?? (@sunnyrajbjp) March 25, 2024

BJP gives party ticket to Kangana from Mandi Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh

On Sunday the BJP released the fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The list of 111 Lok Sabha candidates included actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh.

This will be the electoral debut for Kangana Ranaut, who has time and again called herself a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Within minutes after the announcement of her ticket, she posted on the social media platform that it was an honour and she was elated to officially join the party.

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," she posted.