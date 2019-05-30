Following the crushing defeat it suffered in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has decided to not send any spokespersons for television debates for a month.

Taking to Twitter, Congress's communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month." Surjewala also requested media channels to not invite any party spokespersons for TV debates. "All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The grand old Congress party faced a humiliating defeat on May 23 in the Lok Sabha elections, when it slumped to its worst performance ever – winning just 52 of the 542 seats in the lower house of Parliament, the Lok Sabha – the Indian National Congress is in a state of drift.