A day after the National Conference managed a majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on its own by roping Independents MLA, coalition partner Congress on Friday said that maintaining the spirit of the coalition was more important than getting ministerial berths.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra gave this statement amid reports that after getting the support of Independents the National Conference was not ready to give more than one ministerial berth to the Congress party in the coalition.

Acknowledging the shift in its political standing from a significant junior partner to a marginal player after the National Conference secured a majority on its own, the Congress formally submitted a letter of support on Friday to former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the formation of a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have handed over a letter of support to the National Conference for the formation of a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir," stated Karra, after delivering the letter to Omar Abdullah.

When questioned about the Congress's role in the coalition, Karra downplayed the importance of ministerial positions. "Cabinet berths are not our priority. We are supporting the National Conference in line with the spirit of the INDIA alliance. Upholding the alliance's integrity, which spans across India, is far more significant than individual positions," he said.

Karra further acknowledged that the rejuvenated National Conference was unlikely to accept any preconditions from the Congress. "We have no demands. Our primary focus is preserving the essence of the INDIA alliance, which serves the greater cause of the nation, especially the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he remarked.

Alliance is more important than ministerial berths

He emphasized that the alliance with the National Conference is not just about numbers, but about maintaining a national spirit that transcends Jammu and Kashmir. "This partnership holds importance for the entire country, and we must safeguard its core values," Karra stressed.

He also reiterated Congress's support for Omar Abdullah's leadership. "He is acceptable to us, and we respect the National Conference's decision," Karra added, underscoring the commitment to unity and cooperation between the Congress and the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

After getting the support of five Independents MLA, one CPI(M), and a lone AAP member, the National Conference has achieved a number of 49 MLAs in the House of 90. Another Independent MLA from Sopore is likely to support the National Conference.

Without Congress, the National Conference has achieved the majority. The scope of giving more than more ministerial berths to Congress is limited as the party (National Conference) has to accommodate other supporters also.