Once again Congress bites the dust after the Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka KC Ramamurthy resigned from his post and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 67-year-old Ramamurthy is leaving the Congress party citing that the party leadership is neglecting its supporters and are not addressing the problems. With this, Congress has lost three MPs to the saffron party within a span of three months and the party number has been gone down to 45.

According to the reports, Ramamurthy submitted his resignation to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Recently, two other Congressmen Bhubneshwar Kalita and Sanjay Singh had resigned from the upper house.

Speaking about his resignation, Ramamurthy said he had informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders about the problems in Congress. "I waited for one year expecting some changes in the party. But nothing has happened. Upset with this, I decided to quit the Congress and Rajya Sabha," he said, reports Deccan herald.

However, he said that he has not yet planned on joining the BJP but if the saffron party needs his service for developing the nation they can utilise it. "I will disclose my future move in two days," he added.

Ramamurthy was an Inspector General of Police, who took retirement in December 2007 to concentrate on politics. He was elected as an MP in 2016 to serve a two-year term as a representative of Congress in the Rajya Sabha by the Legislative Assembly of Karnakata. He is also the chairman of CMR Jnanadhara Trust, which operates several educational institutions ranging from schools to colleges.