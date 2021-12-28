Congress 'Mahila Marathon' held in Lucknow

Thousands of girls on Tuesday participated in the 'Mahila Marathon' organised by the Congress on the theme of 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon'.

The marathon was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday but it was postponed after the Lucknow administration denied permission on the grounds that prohibitory orders were in place in the state capital.

The marathon, on Tuesday, is now being held at the Ikana stadium.

The participants danced and ran to the beat of the song "ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' as many of their guardians clapped alongside.