Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 3,585 people and infected 118,501 in India.

Here's a screenshot of Sanjay Jha's tweet:

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha said, "I have tested positive for Covid_19 . As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don't underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable."

Other party leaders wish Sanjay Jha speedy recovery

BJP leader Sambit Patra tweeted: "Sanjay Bhai ..take care of yourselves & get well soon!! Get plenty of rest & catch on sleep."

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter saying, "Wish you a speedy recovery, Sanjay. if there's anything at all that I can help with do let me know."

Meanwhile, India recorded its biggest single-day spike of over 6,000 Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 118,501. Around 3,585 people have died from the disease in the country.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected 5,197,863 people around the world, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 334,680.