Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at a hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. The announcement of his demise was made by his son Faisal Patel.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away this morning at 3.30 a.m. at the age of 71 years after Covid-19 complication in Gurugram Hospital.

His son Faisal Patel tweeted,"With profound grief I regret to announce that sad and untimely demise of my father on 25/11 at 3.30 a.m."

More than month after testing positive for Covid-19 infection, Patel was under treatment at a Gurugram-based hospital. He was being monitored by a team of doctors.

In a tweet on October 1, Ahmed Patel had announced, "I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate."

'He lived and breathed Congress': Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."

Rahu Gandhi tweeted, "It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family."

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn that my dear friend Ahmed Patel passed away in the early hours of today...For two decades, he was one of the staunchest pillars of the Congress party and a trusted counsellor. He will be profoundly missed...I offer my tribute to his memory and convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family."