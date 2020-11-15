Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been seriously ill infected with the coronavirus. Patel was infected with Covid 19 in the first week of October and has been undergoing treatment.

He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday. Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had contracted coronavirus.

Condition is stable, under medical observation

Ahmed Patel's son Faisal said, "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment."

"His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," he said.