With 48 hours left for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress is making an eleventh-hour attempt to persuade its coalition partner, the National Conference (NC), to spare a "safe seat" for the party instead of allocating the "risky seat."

The process for filing nomination papers for the four Rajya Sabha seats began on October 6, and October 13 is the last date for filing nominations. Elections will be held on October 24.

"Nothing has been finalized yet. Discussions are going on at higher levels, and we are hopeful of a positive outcome," said Ravinder Sharma, Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, while speaking to The International Business Times.

"October 13 is the last day for filing nomination papers. If things move in a positive direction, we have enough time to file the papers of our candidate for one seat," Sharma said, adding that senior leaders are holding discussions with the top leadership of the ruling National Conference.

Digvijay Singh Asked to Hold Dialogue with NC

Although Congress leaders have maintained silence over the names of the national figures holding talks with the National Conference, sources said the party's central leadership has now entrusted senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh with the task of initiating direct talks with the NC leadership to strike a deal before the nomination deadline expires.

The move reflects the Congress's growing concern that it might be left without a strong chance of victory if it settles for the so-called "third nomination," which is considered a risky seat due to the arithmetic of votes in the Union Territory's Legislative Assembly.

Sources revealed that the decision to bring in Digvijay Singh — a veteran politician known for his close personal rapport with several senior NC leaders, including Dr. Farooq Abdullah — was taken after earlier attempts to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement failed to yield results.

Party insiders admit that the delay in initiating effective negotiations with the National Conference has placed the Congress in a difficult position, just days before the nomination process closes.

"Time is running out, and the NC has already finalized its three candidates. The Congress leadership is trying hard to salvage at least one seat through last-minute persuasion," said a senior Congress functionary.

The decision to send Digvijay Singh is seen as part of a broader damage-control exercise by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after internal rifts within the Jammu and Kashmir unit prevented early coordination with the NC on seat sharing.

NC Announces Candidates for Three Seats

As reported earlier, the ruling National Conference has already announced its candidates for three of the four Rajya Sabha seats. On Friday, the party announced Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi, and Sajad Kichloo as its nominees.

The National Conference has decided to field its candidates for three of the four Rajya Sabha seats — one each under the first and second notifications issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The NC is likely to leave the fourth seat, which falls under the third notification, for the Congress.

As reported earlier, under the third notification, elections will be held for two Rajya Sabha seats. The National Conference will field one candidate and leave the other for the Congress. On that seat, the Congress nominee is expected to face a contest with the BJP candidate.

However, the Congress leadership has been seeking a winnable seat, not the fourth one, where the party is likely to face a tough contest with the BJP.

The National Conference remains confident of winning three of the four seats, given its current strength in the 88-member Legislative Assembly. The party has enough numbers to secure two seats under the first and second notifications, and with 41 MLAs, it can also ensure a comfortable victory for its candidate on the third seat.