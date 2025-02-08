Within hours after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mocked the grand old party after its disgraceful debacle in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress made a veiled attack on the ruling National Conference through a warning to the opposition parties.

Although Congress avoided a direct attack on its coalition partner, the National Conference, the party indirectly made it clear that fighting BJP without Congress is difficult rather impossible.

"The fight against the BJP - RSS combine is impossible without Congress", said the chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Congress JKPCC Ravinder Sharma, in reaction to the results of the Delhi assembly elections today.

Sharma said that the verdict of Delhi is against AAP which was in power for ten years and its failure to deliver on its promises but also due to its ambition and overconfidence to defeat BJP on its own by going solo in these elections.

"This should serve as a lesson for those who believe they can single-handedly take on the BJP-RSS or indulge in opportunistic alliances," he said, in a remark widely seen as a subtle rebuke to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

"The politics of opportunism, deceit, and over-ambition of AAP led to its defeat and proxy victory of BJP. The election results have clearly established that no fight is possible against BJP-RSS combine without Congress especially when they are in power and have control over various institutions like ED, CBI, IT, and other law enforcement agencies", he said.

Congress shall remain strong and steady along with like-minded secular parties in the fight against BJP- RSS politics and ideology and emerge stronger in the future due to its secular and pro-people policies," he added.

"The vote share of Congress has increased in Delhi, although the results are not as per our expectations its re-emergence as a strong force in the future is certain because of consistency in politics and policy", the Congress spokesperson said.

Earlier Omar Abdullah taunts Cong after Delhi's debacle

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah earlier mocked the Congress after the BJP achieved a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Although Omar Abdullah attacked opposition parties for fighting against each other in the Delhi Assembly elections, he seized this opportunity to taunt the Congress for its failure to get even a single seat in the Delhi Assembly polls in the third successive election.

As votes were being counted for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took a swipe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for contesting against each other in the keenly watched polls.

With the BJP securing a majority in Delhi, Abdullah seized the moment to criticize the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), accusing its members of arrogance and inflexibility.

Sharing a post from a digital platform on X, which quoted political analyst Manisha Priyam suggesting that Congress was cutting into AAP's vote share, Abdullah sarcastically remarked, "Aur Lado Aapas Mein" (Keep fighting among yourselves!).

Notably, the INDIA bloc partners fielded candidates against each other in Delhi. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) openly backed AAP, Congress—the key constituent of the alliance—contested independently. Despite not leading in any seat, Congress's presence is believed to have contributed to the defeat of AAP's top leadership.