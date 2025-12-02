Former Chickpet MLA and senior Congress leader RV Devaraj passed away in Mysuru late Monday night after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was 67.

According to aides, Devaraj had visited the Chamundi Hills earlier in the day. Around 10 pm, he began experiencing intense chest discomfort and was taken to Apollo Hospital, Mysuru. Doctors identified the issue as cardiac-related and advised immediate transfer to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Unit in the city. However, he was declared dead on arrival, the medical team confirmed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid his final respects in Mysuru.

A three-time MLA and known SM Krishna loyalist, Devaraj had represented the Chickpet constituency and had previously served as Chairman of the Slum Development Board. He was also a member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wrote, "The news of the passing of Shri R.V. Devaraj, former MLA of Chikkapete and senior Congress leader, has brought profound sorrow. His contributions to the Chikkapete constituency through politics and social service are immeasurable. His departure has caused a great loss to the state's politics and the Chikkapete constituency. May Devaraj's soul attain peace. I pray that the Almighty grants strength to his family members and admirers to bear this grief. Om Shanti."

He is survived by his wife Mamatha, daughter Priya, and son Yuvaraj.

Supporters recalled that Devaraj visited the Chamundi Temple every year ahead of his birthday on December 3. "Every year, ahead of his birthday on December 3, our leader visits Mysuru Chamundi temple and offers puja at Sringeri Sharadha Devi temple. Chickpet was decked up with posters and banners with advance birthday wishes, but now..." said Aiyappa, a supporter from JC Road.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri R. V. Devaraj, a senior Congress leader and former MLA of the Chikkapete Assembly Constituency. He was a rare leader whose humility, accessibility, and unwavering commitment to public service earned him immense respect across communities. Shri Devaraj's demise is an irreplaceable loss to Karnataka's political landscape," Ansar Khan MK, Managing Director, FineCore Cables, and a respected voice of the JC Road community, told International Business Times.

Despite ongoing health concerns, Aiyappa added that Devaraj continued to meet supporters early mornings at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru.

The mortal remains are expected to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday, following which the family will announce the details of the last rites.

Senior Congress leaders took to social media to express their condolences.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said: "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Shri R. V. Devaraj, former MLA of the Chikpete Assembly Constituency and a senior Congress leader. R. V.'s public service, simplicity, and contributions to society will forever remain etched in memory. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul and strength to his family and admirers to bear this sorrow."

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Chikkapete MLA R. V. Devaraj due to a severe cardiac arrest. He served as a mentor and guide to many of us. My sincere sympathies to his family. May his soul find eternal peace."

PwD Minister Satish Jarkiholi posted: "The news of the passing of R. V. Devaraj, a loyal leader of the Congress Party and former MLA of the Chikkapete Assembly constituency, is heart-wrenching. The service he rendered for the development of the constituency is invaluable. His departure has caused an irreplaceable loss to the state's politics as well as to the Chikkapete constituency. May the departed soul find peace, and may the family members and admirers find the strength to bear this sorrow."

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote, "The news of the untimely demise of R.V. Devaraj, a senior leader of the Congress and former MLA from the Chickpet Assembly constituency, has left us heartbroken. Devaraj, who was elected as an MLA three times and as a member of the Legislative Council once, was an extremely people-centric leader. Devaraj, who was immensely popular in the public sphere, leaving us at such a young age is a deeply sorrowful matter. I pray for peace to the soul of the departed R.V. Devaraj. And I pray that the Almighty grants strength to his family to bear the pain of this loss."