Congress leaders have divided opinions on the government's historic decision to revoke the controversial Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

While senior Congress leaders, including former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, disapproved with the abrogation of Article 370 and called Monday a black day in the nation's history, some appreciated the move.

In a setback for Congress, a party leader from Assam, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, resigned over the party's attitude towards the scrapping of Article 370. He said that the party has taken the path of self-destruction and he cannot be a part of it.

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi supported the abrogation, stating that the nation has corrected a historical mistake which was made during the time of independence.

The national spokesperson of Congress, Jaiveer Shergill, also supported the move. "I support abrogation of Art 370 (as opening words say its temporary) but Only & Only in accordance with provisions & methodology provided by the Constitution of India which mandates consent of J&K State Assembly -any other way is Unconstitutional," he said.

Congress leader and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda also differed from his party's view. He said that revoking Article 370 is needed for the unity of India as well as the people of J&K, who are an integral part of the nation. But the government must ensure that this is implemented in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Congress legislator from Raebareli Sadar, Aditi Singh, has supported the revocation stating that the move will help in J&K's integration into the mainstream. "It's a historic decision. It should not be politicised. As an MLA, in my capacity, I welcome this decision," she said.

Former Congress MP Milind Deora took a neutral stand on the issue. "Parties should put aside ideological fixations and debate what's best for India's sovereignty and federalism, peace in K, jobs for Kashmiri youth & justice for Kashmiri Pandits," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, who quit as Congress president in May, finally voiced his opinion over the issue saying that the central government has abused its executive power. "National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," he wrote on Twitter.