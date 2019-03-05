Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has stirred a controversy, this time for terming the dastardly Pulwama terror attack an "accident". His comment comes only a few days after he questioned PM Modi over the Indian Air Force airstrikes in Pakistan's Balakot sector and lauded Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his friendly gesture.

Digvijaya Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, made the remarks while tweeting in Hindi.

Singh also tweeted asking PM Modi to clear the "doubts" cast by the international media on the terrorists' deaths in the air strike carried out by India as it raises a question mark on the credibility of our government.

In a series of tweets the Congress leader on Tuesday hit out at the Modi-led BJP government over the events following the "Pulwama Durghatna" and the 'conflicting' claims made by the ruling-BJP leaders, including BJP President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister SS Ahluwalia on the number of terrorists killed by the IAF on Balakot airstrike.

"Prime Minister some ministers of your government say 300 militants killed, BJP president says 250 are killed, Yogi Adityanath says 400 people were killed and your minister SS Ahluwalia says no one died. And you are silent about the topic. The country wants to know who is lying."

"We are proud of the bravery of your forces and have complete faith on them. I have seen many of my friends and close relatives in the Army leaving their families and protecting us. We respect them," Singh tweeted.

Scaling-up his criticism, Singh said it was not a question about the power or politics but a query from those who lost their brothers, sons and husbands. "When are you replying to their questions?" asked Singh.

Singh said the way PM Modi and his ministers were treating the airstrike was an "insult" to the forces who carried out the operation.

"The way you and your ministers are treating this airstrike as your success, it is an insult to the bravery of the security forces. Every citizen of the country respects the Indian Army and security forces," the Congress leader said.

While speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the terrorists will be hunted even if they hide deep underneath the Earth and asked his critics not to question the valour of the armed forces even if they are not willing to trust him.

On the other hand amid questions over the Balakot air strike, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Monday said the fighter planes had hit the target given to them but he cannot give the number of casualties suffered as it is for the government to do so.

India carried out the air strike in twelve days after the Jaish terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF troopers lost their lives. JeM had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

DIGVIJAYA SINGH: CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS

The former AICC general secretary has in the past also made controversial statements. After the Batala house encounter, Singh had questioned the veracity of Delhi Police's evidence and had also once used a suffix indicating respect for UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Also, in August 2016, Singh had addressed Jammu and Kashmir as India-occupied Kashmir. However, he later clarified that it is an integral part of India.

Singh's statement came at a time when many opposition leaders are questioning the Balakot strike by the IAF and are asking for its proof and number of exact casualties inflicted on terrorists.