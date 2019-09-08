The Congress lashed out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, as the central leadership completed 100 days of governance in its second term.

Congress speared the saffron party on Twitter by describing these past 100 days under their rule as "tyranny, chaos and anarchy". The opposition party presented various figures to claim that the BJP rule has resulted in a severe economic slowdown.

Taking a dig at the BJP for the economic slump, Congress, in a series of tweets, attacked the central government. "Eight sectors have recorded a growth rate below 2 per cent and our Finance Minister still refuses to accept that our economy is in free fall. If the BJP continues this path of negligence & deceit, we are headed towards a recession," Congress wrote on Twitter.

The opposition party also blamed the saffron government's ignorance and gross mismanagement of the economy as the root of all economic troubles, such as the steep fall in GDP. "By disregarding voices of the industry, economists and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy," read a tweet.

Congress also blamed the ruling BJP for the crisis in the automobile industry, saying that the government have miserably failed in creating a stable economy. "The automobile sector is facing it's worst-ever crisis in years and all the govt has to say our economy is doing better than US & China. The solution to problems comes with acknowledging them first, which this govt has failed to do," Congress tweeted.

They further shot at the BJP for arresting party leaders like former finance minister P Chidambaram and Congress troubleshooter from Karnataka DK Shivakumar. "The BJP treats the parliament like a notice board; bills are not debated or discussed but presented just to complete a formality. This is a sign of a weakening democracy," read a tweet.