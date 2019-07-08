With Jyotiraditya Scindia stepping down from the post of Congress party's general secretary in Uttar Pradesh (West) following the Lok Sabha poll debacle, reports suggest that the former Guna MP may replace Rahul Gandhi as the next president of the grand old party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation came hours after Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora resigned from his post on Sunday (July 7).

Taking to Twitter, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as general secretary of AICC to Rahul Gandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party."

Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to news agency ANI on his resignation and said, "I haven't resigned today. I had submitted my resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago."

Scindia, who is considered to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, said, "I am not a leader who gives orders to others. I think when there is a responsibility, there comes accountability as well. Even I am responsible if performance isn't good and therefore, I took the decision to resign."

In the wake of Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress president on May 25, several Congress leaders have resigned from their posts taking moral responsibility for the party's performance in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Among them are - Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has already resigned as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. Raj Babbar has resigned as UP Congress chief. Harish Rawat has resigned as AICC general secretary.

The Congress party managed to win just 52 of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded national election.