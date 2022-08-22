Efforts of the Congress high command to placate annoyed dissidents leaders failed to yield any result because two prominent faces of the G-23 group have resigned from the new posts assigned by the leadership.

Within days after the former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad quit as chairman of the campaign committee for J&K, another dissident leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned as chairman of the steering committee for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

The resignation of the two main faces of the G-23 group is a clear indication of revolt within the Congress party. Sharma alleged that he has been ignored in party consultations ahead of assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma, a former Union minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, was appointed as chairman of the steering committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26 Sharma is one of the tallest leaders of Himachal Pradesh.

Sources said that he told the Congress president in his letter that his self-respect has been hurt as he has not been consulted or invited to any of the meetings of the party.

Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice. 2/2 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) August 21, 2022

"I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong Congressman and remain firm on my convictions.n Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice,", Anand Sharma tweeted.

Earlier Azad resigned as J&K Congress campaign committee chairman

Within hours after his appointment as the chairmanship of the J&K Congress Campaign Committee, Ghulam Nabi Azad had resigned from the post on August 16.

Azad is reportedly enraged over the way Congress high command has mistreated him despite his services to the party for around four decades.

"Azad was not taken into confidence by the party high command while constituting the Committees and his reaction is all set to be followed by the resignation of the majority of his loyalists in Jammu Kashmir Congress," reports said.

Azad was annoyed over the way Congress high command did not give an ear to his suggestions for strengthening the party at the grass root level.

Azad had organized meeting of G-23 leaders at Jammu

Ghulam Nabi Azad had organized a meeting of G-23 leaders at Jammu on February 27, 2021, under the banner of the Gandhi Global Family.

Apart from Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, and Raj Babbar had attended the event. The platform of this function was utilized to project Azad as leader of the G-23. All leaders of G-23 had lauded Azad but regretted that Congress leadership had not re-nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.