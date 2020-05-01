In a rather bizarre claim, Congress MLA from Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur, has raised his concern in a letter written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in which he has asked the CM to consider opening up liquor shops arguing that if coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove the virus from the throat.

Kundanpur stated, "Liquor shops across the country are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Centre will never give green light to the sale of liquor. However, the black market selling of alcohol is thriving while the liquor shops remain closed and the economic impact of the same has been huge."

Experts bust myth about liquor consumption

The Central Government and experts have been repeatedly busting the myth around liquor consumption killing the virus. The MLA has stated that due to liquor shops being shut down; black marketing has begun due to the unavailability of alcohol.

Last week, the Congress party's youth functionaries were caught allegedly smuggling liquor and the BJP had taken a dig at the opposition questioning its character. The Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V had come to the rescue claiming that it was a conspiracy to defame Congress party and hamper the party's ongoing relief work for the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had come out in open locking horns with Congress saying that while BJP is busy managing the crisis and helping people; its opposition was busy smuggling expensive liquor in the national capital. "This is the character of Congress... What a strategy Rahul ji," Patra had tweeted, taking a dig at the former Congress president.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan

As of now the total number of deaths in Rajasthan due to coronavirus has gone up to 58 with three deaths reported on Thursday. The total number of cases climbed to 2,584 after 146 more people tested positive for the disease in the state, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the three deaths, two occurred in Jaipur and one in Chittorgarh. The state's capital city has 32 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 146 new cases, including 97 in Jodhpur and 29 in Jaipur, have been reported. Four infections were detected in Ajmer, five in Kota, three in Chittorgarh, two each in Tonk and Banswara and Alwar, and a case each in Baran and Dholpur districts, the health department official said.