Film producer, interior designer and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is all set to make her comeback on season 7 of Karan Johar's controversial chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. Recently, in an interview with Mirchi Plus, Gauri revealed that she will be coming on the chat show soon. Though she did not reveal whom will she be sharing the Koffee couch but she said, "I am going to be on Koffee and I am going to be on Bollywood Wives as well."

'I am going to be on Koffee'

Soon after this there are speculations that she will be accompanied by her son Aaryan Khan on the show. But if latest reports are to be believed, King Khan's wife will be having her daughter Suhana Khan on the show along with her. While there's no confirmation about debutante Suhana's appearance, Gauri just spilled the bean about joining the show after a long time. In 2005, Gauri Khan made her coffee debut and since then she has never been on the show, despite of sharing an extremely close bond with Karan Johar.

As mentioned in the interview, Gauri can also be seen in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' along with Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari. Recently, Gauri Khan shared a post on her Instagram handle with the Bollywood wives and wrote, "Congratulations #BollywoodWives! Enjoyed binge-watching the show. Especially episode 2,4 and 7. What a fun shoot it was!!!" The picture, which was from a part of the show, also featured Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Gauri Khan's show 'Dream Homes' coming soon

According to reports, Gauri will be next seen in an upcoming show titled 'Dream Homes With Gauri Khan'. The upcoming show will showcase her working on different celebrity homes and giving them a makeover. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra, and other's houses that are designed by Gauri will be seen in the show. It will air on Mirchi Plus app and YouTube from September 16 onwards.